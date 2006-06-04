UCB sells Delsym to Adams RT for $122M

Belgian drugmaker UCB has agreed to sell Delsym (dextromethorphan polistirex), its over-the-counter 12-hour cough syrup, to USA-based Adams Respiratory Therapeutics. In addition, the two companies have entered into a separate agreement for the licensing of the 12-hour liquid technology which the agent utilizes.

As part of the deal, UCB will receive a one-time, upfront payment of $122.0 million, royalties for a period of five years based on sales and a standard manufacturing supply agreement with a cost-plus structure. Further details were not disclosed.