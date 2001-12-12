UCB to post 20% profit growth in 2001

Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical group UCB has issued a statementsaying that ordinary profit growth for 2001 "should be once again close to 20%," as the group's drugs continue to perform well. In particular, the company noted that this growth is due to the European launches of the anti-epileptic Keppra (levetiracetam) and its new-generation non-sedating antihistamine Xyzal/Xusal (levocetirizine; Marketletter September 10) in Europe, together with the arrival of its twice-daily 5mg tablet form antihistamine and decongestant combination, Zyrtec-D 12 Hour (cetirizine/pseudoephedrine; Marketletter August 20) for the treatment of a broad range of allergies and nasal congestion.
Growth of the Zyrtec (cetirizine) franchise as a whole "has been excellent in the USA," where it has increased market share (and is sold by Pfizer), UCB said, while sales of this drug are making solid progress in Japan. The Belgium group also noted that, in Europe, turnover is growing and "this medicine maintains its leader position in the market for antihistamines," while full-year turnover of Keppra will reach 100 million euros ($89.1 million) in the USA in its first full year of being on the market there.
200 mill euros to be spent on pharma R&D
