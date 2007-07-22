Uganda: malaria/AIDS drugs "rot in stores"

Members of Uganda's Social Services Committee visiting Entebbe were reportedly "shocked" to discover containers of antimalarial and antiretroviral drugs that had passed expiry dates at a time when thousands of people are unable to access treatment.
The National Medical Stores' General Manager, Apollo Newton Mwesigye, told visiting politicians that HIV/AIDS drugs worth 900.0 million Ugandan shillings ($542,169) and other products valued at 1.2 billion shillings had expired. Mr Mwesigye's predecessor, Robert Rutagi, was suspended for "mismanagement."
One problem, the NMS argues, is the practice of third-parties depositing drug supplies at the agency's Entebbe depot, often with products that are close to their expiry dates. The agency listed the Global Fund, the Clinton Foundation and other agencies concerned with HIV/AIDS and malaria.
