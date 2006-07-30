UK animal rights group slammed for "misleading claims"

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has criticized an animal rights group for printing misleading claims on animal suffering in scientific research. The National Anti-Vivisection Society had produced a campaigning leaflet, saying: "laboratory animals suffer terribly at every stage of their lives." The Research Defence Society, a pro-animal research group, complained about the leaflets to the ASA.

The RDS recognizes that some animals suffer during scientific research and that many animals experienced stress or discomfort at various times. However, the NAVS claim that all animals suffered at every stage is disputed, especially as many are used for breeding, for observation or as part of a control group. In other cases, the RDS argues that any suffering may be minimal or short-lived.

The ASA's ruling stated that the NAVS' claims were unsubstantiated and criticized the group for failing to respond to requests for information about the basis for the leaflet's claims. In a statement, the NAVS claimed not to have receive any communications from the ASA.