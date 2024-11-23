UK Approves Famvir's New Indication

SmithKline Beecham's Famvir (famciclovir) has been approved in the UKfor the suppression of genital Herpes simplex infection. This will be the first country to launch Famvir for this indication, says SB.
Famvir was introduced in the UK in 1994 for the treatment of shingles (Herpes zoster), and was launched the following year for the treatment of genital herpes. In the USA, Famvir is indicated for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes and shingles in immunocompetent patients, and is under review by the Food and Drug Administration for the suppression of recurrent genital herpes.
Positive Trial Data Data from a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of Famvir in 375 female patients with recurrent genital Herpes simplex infection, demonstrated that Famvir 250mg, when administered twice daily, was more effective in the treatment of genital herpes than either placebo, Famvir 250mg administered once daily, Famvir 125mg (once or twice daily) or Famvir 500mg (once daily).
