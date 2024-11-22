UK Ban on Temazepam Gel-Filled Capsules?

The UK Department of Health has initiated a public consultation on a proposal to ban the prescription of soft gelatin gel-filled temazepam capsules under the National Health Service. The move has been made in the face of the widespread misuse of the capsules by injecting drug users. Comments on the proposal should be sent to the DoH by September 8.
John Bowis, parliamentary secretary at the Department of Health, said "the scale of the misuse of temazepam requires action," adding that "we are therefore proposing to take this action to reduce the availability of this form of the drug on the grounds of public health and safety."
Mr Bowis also noted that a ban on gel-filled temazepam capsules would only be part of the proposal. Other measures could include increasing safe custody controls on all formulations of temazepam in manufacturers' premises and warehouses, but the tablet and elixir formulations would remain available on NHS prescription in order to meet clinical need.
