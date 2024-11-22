UK BLACKLIST and a "TWO-TIER" NHS

The UK government's proposals to extend the National Health Service prescribing blacklist to ten further therapeutic categories (Marketletter November 23, 1992) will herald the development of a two-tier health care service, says a correspondent writing in General Practitioner magazine.
General practitioner Ian McKee from Edinburgh says that more affluent patients will pay for medication recommended by their doctor if it is on the blacklist, but those on low incomes, who cannot afford regular supplies of medication, "will have to accept what they know their doctor feels to be second-best treatment."
Dr McKee says the government is rumored to want to reduce the 35 oral contraceptives now available on the NHS to ten. The newer pills, such as the ethinylestradiol/gestodene products Femodene from Schering AG and Wyeth's Minulet, offer real advantages to patients, appearing to offer some protection against breast cancer, but they are three times more expensive to prescribe. Moreover, says Dr McKee, the practice of changing a cheap contraceptive pill to one of the newer products when side-effects occur may have to be ended.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze