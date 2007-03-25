UK budget R&D boost welcomed by ABPI

The UK government's budget announcement contains a mixture of good and bad news for the drug industry, with non-R&D capital allowances being cut, a reduction in the main corporation tax rate, but a L100.0 million ($194.6 million) increase in partnerships between academic institutions and industry, including the pharmaceutical sector. The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has taken an up-beat position on the budget, welcoming the "boost" to R&D.
Richard Barker, the ABPI's director general, said: "the UK-based pharmaceutical industry spends some L9.0 million a day on researching new and innovative medicines and the Chancellor [of the Exchequer]'s moves to reinforce UK biopharmaceutical R&D can only help the UK in its bid to attract more of this highly-skilled work." He added that "both basic biomedical research and translational medicine - bringing medicines from the lab to the clinic - are crucial elements in UK competitiveness, as Sir David Cooksey highlighted in his report," (Marketletter December 11, 2006). The ABPI also welcomed increases in UK health care spending via the National Health Service, but warned that "additional money should be used to benefit patients."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze