UK cancer charities merge; will have L130M R&D spend

Two leading UK charities, the Cancer Research Campaign and ImperialCancer Research, are to merge to become Cancer Research UK, combining their complementary strengths to push through new and effective treatments and creating the largest independent cancer research organization in the world.
The merger will take effect early-February 2002 and the new organization will have a team of 3,000 researchers and doctors, with an annual scientific spend of L130 million ($196.6 million). However, in order to make more money available for research, optimize efficiency and avoid duplication of roles, there will be a reduction of around 30 jobs from the charities' support and administration staff.
