UK cancer charities unite to press for continued investment

An influential coalition of cancer charities in the UK has presented its 'White Paper' to Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt, calling for sustained investment for cancer services, care and treatment ahead of the annual Budget on March 21.

The White Paper outlines proposals for a second national strategy to tackle cancer, and is the culmination of a year long consultation process undertaken by the Cancer Campaigning Group. Getting it right for People with Cancer: What the Voluntary Sector wants from the Cancer Reform Strategy represents the views of patients, carers, health professionals and other cancer experts, it says. The Cancer Campaigning Group's proposals include:

- giving people with cancer more choice and putting them in control of their care and treatment;