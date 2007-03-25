UK cancer charities unite to press for continued investment

An influential coalition of cancer charities in the UK has presented its 'White Paper' to Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt, calling for sustained investment for cancer services, care and treatment ahead of the annual Budget on March 21.
The White Paper outlines proposals for a second national strategy to tackle cancer, and is the culmination of a year long consultation process undertaken by the Cancer Campaigning Group. Getting it right for People with Cancer: What the Voluntary Sector wants from the Cancer Reform Strategy represents the views of patients, carers, health professionals and other cancer experts, it says. The Cancer Campaigning Group's proposals include:
- giving people with cancer more choice and putting them in control of their care and treatment;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze