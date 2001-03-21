UK Code complaints down, cases up in 2000

121 complaints were made under the UK Prescription Medicines Code ofPractice in 2000, compared with 127 in 1999, the Code of Practice Authority reports.
However, the number of cases arising from the complaints rose to 135 compared with 128 in 1999. The Authority notes that the number of cases usually differs from the complaints total, because some complaints involve more than one company and also because complaints sometimes do not become cases at all, usually because no prima facie breach is established.
The Authority received 57 complaints from health care professionals last year, compared with 51 from pharmaceutical companies. The Authority says this ratio is generally the case, although it was not so in 1996 and 1999.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
