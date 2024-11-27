Wednesday 27 November 2024

UK Code Of Practice Complaints In 1996

6 January 1997

In the period of 1996 to the end of October, a total of 90 complaintshad been received by the UK Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, alleging breaches of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry, according to the latest Code of Practice Review. This compares with annual totals of 92 complaints in 1993, 145 in 1994 and 104 in 1995.

The Review notes an "interesting change" in the sources of complaints over the years. During 1993, 1994 and 1995, 60%-64% of complaints had come from health professionals, mainly doctors and pharmacists, with 16%-18% coming from other pharmaceutical companies. However, it says, in 1996 to date, slightly fewer complaints had come from health professionals than came from the companies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

BeOne gains first-line EU nod for checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
BeOne gains first-line EU nod for checkpoint blocker
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA to hold AdCom on Exelixis’ cabozantinib sBLA
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New therapies aim to improve Down syndrome care
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
EC nod for GSK’s Menveo meningococcal vaccine
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New reminder of challenges of treating addiction with non-opioids
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New EC approval for Novartis’ Kisqali
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
First domestically developed ADC approved in China
27 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze