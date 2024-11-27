UK Code Of Practice Complaints In 1996

In the period of 1996 to the end of October, a total of 90 complaintshad been received by the UK Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, alleging breaches of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry, according to the latest Code of Practice Review. This compares with annual totals of 92 complaints in 1993, 145 in 1994 and 104 in 1995.

The Review notes an "interesting change" in the sources of complaints over the years. During 1993, 1994 and 1995, 60%-64% of complaints had come from health professionals, mainly doctors and pharmacists, with 16%-18% coming from other pharmaceutical companies. However, it says, in 1996 to date, slightly fewer complaints had come from health professionals than came from the companies.