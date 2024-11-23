Saturday 23 November 2024

UK DoH: Why ABPI Talks Should Remain Secret

5 December 1994

A great deal of information about the safety of medicines is already available to the UK public, and the new centralized European licensing system provides more, says the UK Department of Health, but further steps must be considered with the DoH's European partners. "It is no good getting out of line with other countries," a DoH spokesman has told the Marketletter. "this would result in inconsistencies and undermine the UK's trading position."

The spokesman was commenting on the report of the UK Parliamentary Commissioner for Administration (ombudsman), which has revealed that, under the direction of the ombudsman, William reid, DoH officials had been forced to reveal details of meetings with the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry which they had intended to remain confidential (Marketletter November 28).

A representative of the Campaign for Freedom of Information had complained to Mr Reid that the DoH had refused to give him information on discussions about a proposed industry code of practice on the provision of pharmaceutical data, which, it had been announced in Parliament, were underway between the DoH and the ABPI. At first the DoH disclosed no more than had been said in Parliament, but after the ombudsman's intervention, it revealed certain other details but maintained that the release of more information would breach the Code of practice on Access to Government Information, which came into force on April 4, 1994.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze