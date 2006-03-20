UK drug prescription levy rises 2.3%

The UK's prescription charge is to increase from L6.50 ($11.38) to L6.65, an increase of about 2.3%, from April 1, but only for patients in England. The charge is a levy collected on each medication item, does not vary according to the quantity of product sold (two packs of the same drug are charged the same as a single pack) and means that the patient is not generally aware of the cost of a drug.

The UK government said that the increase was below the inflation rate of 2.4%. In a statement, Health Minister Jane Kennedy said: "this is a modest increase, which will help maintain the contribution that charges make towards the cost of the National Health Service," adding that exemptions mean that 87% of all drugs paid for by the taxpayer are issued free at the point of delivery.

In other parts of the UK, the prescription charge level and exemption criteria are decided upon by local assemblies (Marketletters passim).