UK figures show significant fall in animal extremist attacks

Figures released by the UK trade body the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry for the first six months of this year, show that the number of attacks on private homes by animal rights extremists has declined by more than half, compared with 2005, and has plummeted by 86% since 2004.

The ABPI believes that "these figures mark a sea change in the level of attacks and harassment in the UK and substantive progress towards government objectives," according to Philip Wright, the association's director of science and technology. Dr Wright attributes the reduction to a three-pronged strategy of new legislation, enhanced policing with coordinated inquiries and working with stakeholders to combat attacks.

Property intrusions down to 15 this year