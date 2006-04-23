UK government launches drug-free anti-depression therapy

The Health Secretary for England and Wales has launched a program to attempt "drug-free" therapy for depression, a condition that is estimated to cost the National Health Service L400.0 million ($709.2 million) per year.

Two pilot schemes, believed to be based in South Doncaster and the Borough of Newham in London, will be designated so that patients in those areas are offered a range of counselling treatments. The selected areas have a relatively high proportion of residents who claim incapacity benefit, out of which a third are expected to be suffering from depression. The total UK budget on incapacity benefit is L10.0 billion.