UK Govt Launches Biotech "Crusade"

The UK government has launched a "Crusade for Biotechnology," with the aim of boosting the country's place at the forefront of global biotechnology. The initiative consists of a package of measures to stimulate the industrial exploitation of biotechnology and coordinate government activities.

One of the UK's leading biotechnology companies, British Biotech, applauded the initiative. The firm's chairman, Keith McCullagh, who is also chairman of the UK BioIndustry Association, commented: "to achieve success, bioscience companies need scientific entrepreneurship and venture capital backing at the start-up phase, sustained investment through the development phase and a climate of rational science-based regulation as their products reach market launch. The government's initiative in setting out the framework for the achievement of all three of these objectives is appreciated by the whole industry and warmly welcomed by us."