UK Govt View Greater Industry Role In NHS

UK Secretary of State for Health Stephen Dorrell is examining proposals to involve the pharmaceutical industry more closely in the running of the National Health Service through the development of disease management packages.
Mr Dorrell circulated a discussion paper last week which notes that particular interest in this area has been generated by the desire for joint disease management ventures between the NHS and private-sector companies, including pharmaceutical companies, with a number of health authorities already having been approached by the private sector. "A key issue for the NHS," says the discussion paper, "is whether, and to what extent, such joint ventures would benefit patients, eg in terms of improved patient care and treatment outcomes, and whether they will provide more cost-effective services than the NHS can deliver on its own."
Common Features Of Current Proposals The schemes currently being proposed, it says, tend to be characterized by some or all of the following: - they involve a contract between an NHS body and a commercial firm which may have an interest, direct or indirect, in the manufacture, supply or distribution of drugs; - the contract may involve restrictions or commitments of some kind, eg through a locally-agreed formulary, concerning which drugs and medicines may be used to treat patients; - the contract may include the provision of other services in addition to drugs or drug delivery services; - the contract will usually involve information management of either prescribing or treatment data, or both; and - the contract may involve expenditure from both the primary care drugs budget and other budgets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze