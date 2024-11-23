UK GPs Spend 39% Of Their Time On Minor Ailments

UK general practitioners estimate that 39% of their time with patientsis taken up dealing with minor ailments which do not require the attention of a doctor, according to a new survey, commissioned by the Proprietary Association of Great Britain, from PMSI. A national representative sample of 200 GPs was interviewed face-to-face last October.
Family doctors believe that an over-the-counter medicine recommendation is an integral part of GPs' treatment approach for minor ailments (32% strongly agree and 28% disagree). This may be why GPs are asking patients with minor ailments whether they have tried an OTC medicine. In this survey, 38% said they always asked their patients about OTC use and 45% said they frequently asked.
The study also revealed that a high proportion of GPs are making records on patients' notes when recommending OTCs, with 39% always doing so and 32% frequently recording.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
