UK Guidance For New EU System For Variations

A special issue of the UK Medicines Control Agency's MAIL updating publication is devoted to the new European Union Regulations on Variations, which take effect on June 1 following the adoption of EU Commission regulations 541/95 and 542/95 last month.
The aim is to provide speedy and efficient procedures for approval of changes to marketing authorizations while maintaining adequate safeguards to public health. The new procedures relate to the MA holder's responsibility in: - updating of the MA, eg to take account of scientific and technical progress; - evolution of the product as its therapeutic role develops, eg new indications; and - ensuring safe use as new safety information becomes available.
The new system covers variations to MAs for products authorized through mutual recognition and centralized procedures, and UK national procedures for all products except PL(PI)s, registered homeopathics and clinical trial certificates. Former categories of variations will be replaced by Type I (a list of 33 minor changes, most with specific conditions to be met) and Type II (all other changes), plus an extra category of Complex Type II variations. Type I variations which present no problems will be processed within 30 days of receipt of a valid application, and Type II variations within 90 days.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze