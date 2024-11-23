UK Health Industry Roadshows This Month

This month, UK Health Minister Gerald Malone leads the Health Action Asia trade delegation to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. UK exports of medical equipment and drugs to these markets rose nearly 10% to L522.5 million ($812.3 million) in 1995, he said.
Also this month is the new UK Drug Development Team tour of the USA, backed by the Department of Trade and Industry, to promote the UK as a drug development center. The Team consists of 14 research-based drug enterprises.
