UK HEALTH SPENDING TO INCREASE 1.6%

In the UK budget announcement made by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kenneth Clarke on November 30, it was revealed that there would be a L 1.6 billion ($2.38 billion) increase in health spending, a rise of 1.6% in real terms.
Health Secretary Virginia Bottomley commented that this represents a clear commitment to health, despite a very tight budget. The government also announced that it wants health authorities to make savings of 2.25% this year. And Mrs Bottomley noted that the L 3 billion drugs budget would continue to grow faster than the rate of inflation, and urged doctors to realize that when they write a prescription they are actually writing a cheque.
