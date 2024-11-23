UK Industry Backs Health Helpline

In the UK, a new consumer health care advice service starts up nextmonth, with the backing of the Proprietary Association of Great Britain, which represents the over-the-counter medicines industry.

The Consumer Health Information Centre will provide help with understanding and management of common ailments in four ways, through: an 0845 local call rate Helpline staffed by trained pharmacists; user-friendly leaflets and fact sheets; consumer media information campaigns; and the Centre's interactive web site at http:/www.chic.org.uk.