Friday 22 November 2024

UK industry "very disappointed" as NICE confirms that it will make PADs

8 February 2001

The Board of the National Institute for Clinical Excellence for Englandand Wales has confirmed, at its meeting on February 6, the decision it took last November to increase the transparency of its technology appraisal process by publishing both its Provisional and Final Appraisal Determinations on its web site. Formal consultees will now receive copies of PADs and FADs five working days before their publication on the site.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry told the Marketletter that it was very disappointed that the Board had now confirmed this decision, which would not be helpful to anyone. Placing on the web site a decision which might be altered or even overturned completely for everyone to see, and worry about, creates great uncertainty and is not good for patients, doctors or the industry, said a spokesman.

The Board had voted for this change last November, and had since then consulted with its stakeholders and the Financial Services Authority. This followed several instances of confidential documents being leaked to the media, and NICE chairman Sir Michael Rawlins said the confidentiality provision introduced at the request of the ABPI and the Association of British Health Care Industries was "unsustainable." In requesting the provision, the ABPI and ABHI had warned that premature release of the contents of PADs could be share price-sensitive and create unnecessary anxiety for patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze