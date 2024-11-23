UK MCA: No Fee Increases For 1998-98

The UK Medicines Control Agency proposes to reduce substantially most ofits fees for regulation of human-use products in 1998-99, and to freeze the rest. This, it says, will achieve an overall reduction of 12.5% in fee-related costs to the industry.

Under the Medicines For Human Use and Medical Devices Consultation Requirements (Changes to Fees and Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 1998, annual periodic fees will be reduced by 14%, and while some capital fees will remain at 1996-97 levels, others will be reduced within a range of 5%-65%. The total cost of compliance to industry is estimated at L21 million ($34.3 million), a reduction of L3 million, says the Agency.