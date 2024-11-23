UK MCA Plans Curbs On Painkillers

The UK Medicines Control Agency has announced plans to review the status and distribution of painkillers, following prolonged debate about paracetamol and overdose.

The MCA proposes that sales of paracetamol in packs containing more than 30 tablets should be available on prescription only, while packs containing up to 30 tablets should be available from pharmacies only. Packs of 12 would continue to be available on general sale.

The Paracetamol Information Centre notes that paracetamol is the most widely-used medicine in the UK, with over 30 million people taking it every year. "We are studying all of the MCA's proposals carefully and will work with them to help reduce the misuse of paracetamol," says a press release from the Centre.