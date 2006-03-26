Friday 22 November 2024

UK MHRA OKs Allergan's Botox agent

26 March 2006

US pharmaceutical and health care firm Allergan says that its wrinkle-reducing product Vistabel (botulinum toxin type A) has been granted a licence in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

The agent may now be used for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate-to-severe, between the brow vertical frown lines in those aged 65 and younger, when the severity of the lines has a psychological impact for the patient.

Vistabel is the first and only brand of botulinum toxin type A licensed for cosmetic use in the UK. Allergan noted that glabellar lines are formed by repeated and involuntary contraction of the two major muscles that control movement between the brows, the corrugator and procerus muscles. Over time, the skin becomes less elastic so repeated frowning may cause visible, deep wrinkles between the brows, even when the face is relaxed, the firm added.

