UK OTC Sales Data For 1994

The UK market for over-the-counter medicines reached a value of L1.26 billion ($2.05 billion) in 1994, a slight rise on 1993, according to figures published by IMS OTC Report and the Proprietary Association of Great Britain.

A weak year-end cough/cold season affected sales of the leading OTC categories, with pain relievers down 0.4%, or 3.3% by volume, sore throat treatments down 0.6% (4.7% by volume), cough remedies falling 6.9% (10.1%) and cold treatments down 2.7% (8.2%). However, without these categories, the market saw 8.9% volume growth or 11% by value.