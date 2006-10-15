UK patients barred from US Vioxx law suits

A New Jersey, USA, court has ruled that UK patients wishing to sue US drug major Merck & Co over the withdrawn painkiller Vioxx (rofecoxib; Marketletters passim) may not do so in US courts and should instead seek compensation in the UK.
According to some estimates, almost half a million people in the UK were taking Vioxx in 2004, when the drug was withdrawn. Because of restrictions on "no-win, no-fee" actions by UK law firms and the unwillingness of insurers to fund such complaints, lawyers claim that the US court decision effectively means that UK patients have no means to have their cases heard in court.
Sallie Booth, a solicitor representing nearly 100 UK claims, told the BBC, the UK's public broadcaster: "This is hugely disappointing for UK victims of this drug."
