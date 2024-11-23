UK Pharma Trade In First-Half 1997

The UK pharmaceutical industry's trade balance rose 6% in the first halfof 1997 to L1.21 billion ($2.06 billion), according to figures published by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. Exports were up 5% to L2.76 billion in the period, while imports rose 4% to L1.55 billion.

Sales outside European Union countries rose 12% to L1.31 billion during the January-June period, says the Association, which adds that the trade balance with countries outside Europe leapt 28% to L839 million.