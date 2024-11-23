UK PHARMA TRADE SURPLUS JUMPS 26%

With a leap of 23% since the previous year, the UK pharmaceutical industry's exports reached a record L3.65 billion ($5.5 billion) for 1993, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has revealed.
Moreover, the ABPI points out, with a 26% jump in the positive trade gap for medicines from L1.33 billion to L1.68 billion, the increase is the largest annual rise since 1975. Imports also rose but to a lesser degree, by 18.8%, to L1.98 billion.
Nearly half of the UK's 1993 pharmaceutical exports (L1.5 billion) went to other European Union countries, with North America taking a further 15% (L500 million). Trade with Japan showed UK exports exceeding imports by more than L200 million - a growth in the positive trade gap of more than 50% between the two countries over the previous year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze