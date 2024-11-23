UK PHARMA TRADE SURPLUS JUMPS 26%

With a leap of 23% since the previous year, the UK pharmaceutical industry's exports reached a record L3.65 billion ($5.5 billion) for 1993, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has revealed.

Moreover, the ABPI points out, with a 26% jump in the positive trade gap for medicines from L1.33 billion to L1.68 billion, the increase is the largest annual rise since 1975. Imports also rose but to a lesser degree, by 18.8%, to L1.98 billion.

Nearly half of the UK's 1993 pharmaceutical exports (L1.5 billion) went to other European Union countries, with North America taking a further 15% (L500 million). Trade with Japan showed UK exports exceeding imports by more than L200 million - a growth in the positive trade gap of more than 50% between the two countries over the previous year.