UK Pharmacist/GP Rx Initiative Could Cause Problems

A UK pharmacist has taken the initiative in showing doctors how to save money on medicines, by returning their scripts with his own annotations. If such a policy were to be taken up by the majority of pharmacists, as he has urged, there could be serious implications for the pharmaceutical industry.

According to a report in the UK journal General Practitioner, pharmacist John Thompson of Inverkeithing, Fife, after dispensing the original prescriptions, has suggested amendments which would save costs to the prescribing physician. Among his suggestions are:

- generic substitution: changing 2 x Becloforte into 2 x beclomethasone dipropionate 250mg, which he says can save over L10 ($15.50);