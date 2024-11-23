UK POM-To-P Switches At End-June

At the end of this month, a number of prescription-Only to Pharmacy switches will be implemented by the UK Medicines Control Agency.
Pfizer's Diflucan (fluconazole) will be switched to P status for the oral treatment of vaginal candidiasis in women aged between 16 and 60, while Janssen's Nizoral (ketoconazole) will be switched for the prevention and treatment of dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis of the scalp. UCB's Atarax and Userax (hydroxyzine hydrochloride) will be switched for the management of pruritis associated with acute or chronic urticaria, atopic dermatitis or contract dermatitis (not for children aged under six), and Pfizer's Combantrin (pyrantel embonate) becomes available as a P product for the treatment of emerobiasis (not for children aged under two).
In addition, the maximum daily dose for pseudoephedrine hydrochloride as a P product is to be increased from 180mg to 240mg.
