UK PPRS Review

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and the UKDepartment of Health have concluded their mid-term review of the current Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme. They say that no changes will be made to the original scheme, which remains in force until October 1998.
Target profitability will remain at 17%-21% return on capital. Addressing the "export disincentive" issue in the PPRS will begin during 1997-98, through raised allocation of fixed costs, but with no improvement to the sums previously agreed.
