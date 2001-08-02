UK: problems with Primary Care Groups and Trusts identified

The UK National Health Service's progress in establishing Primary CareGroups and Trusts has been rapid. But research published late-July by the School of Pharmacy, University of London (entitled Valuing Food Practices), indicates that as PCTs become bigger, more complex organizations, they are in danger of losing local practitioner involvement, and their focus on making "natural community" level improvements in primary care.

To succeed, each PCT must itself become "a strong voice for primary care," says the research, which finds that many PCG and PCT managers have felt isolated and uncertain of their ability - by themselves - to meet the challenges facing them.

Copies of the report are available from the Centre for Practice and Policy Paper 2 (priced at L5 plus L1 postage and packaging). The School of Pharmacy, University of London, 29-39 Brunswick Square, London WC1N 1AX, UK.