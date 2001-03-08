UK R&D tax relief extended to majors

In his Budget speech on March 7, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer GordonBrown said he will "issue proposals and will consult on the best way to extend an R&D tax credit to larger companies," as was granted to smaller firms last year. He added that "we will legislate a new and special tax credit that will help British companies contribute to the relief of disease around the world, an incentive to accelerate research on diseases - such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria - that each year kill eight million people."
As a result, it is expected that those companies which have qualifying R&D expenditure on specified diseases will gain an extra 50% tax relief. John Whiting of PricewaterhouseCoopers says while such moves are certainly welcome, they may be too late to stop a flow of R&D out of the UK. The move was also welcomed by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, whose director general, Trevor Jones, says it will encourage the heavily research-based UK drug industry, which spends some
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze