UK Research Into Prescribing

The UK Department of Health is this month placing advertisements in the national and medical press, asking for proposals for research projects into prescribing. The government is making a total of L2.4 million ($3.7 million) available in grants for such projects over the next four years, following recommendations from a group of external advisors.

"The time is now ripe for researchers to be invited to come forward with research bids which have the potential to improve National Health Service prescribing," according to Health Minister Gerald Malone, announcing the scheme.

He said the Department's advisors had recommended that research should be undertaken into matters including: