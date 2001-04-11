UK's ABgene bought by Apogent

Advanced Biotechnologies of the UK, also known as ABgene, has beenacquired by the US firm Apogent Technologies. Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

ABgene, which was founded in 1989, and manufactures molecular biology reagents, posted revenues of approximately $21 million in 2000, with an anticipated growth rate in excess of 20% for the next few years. Apogent said that the UK firm "provides in-depth knowledge and leading products for the genomics, proteomics, high-throughput screening and drug discovery markets," adding that ABgene has a strong record of product innovation.

Paul Day, the latter's managing director, said that the acquisition by Apogent will enable the firm to benefit from the synergies associated with being part of a larger group, "so that we can further enhance our rapid growth in the life sciences market."