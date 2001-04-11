UK's ABgene bought by Apogent

Advanced Biotechnologies of the UK, also known as ABgene, has beenacquired by the US firm Apogent Technologies. Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
ABgene, which was founded in 1989, and manufactures molecular biology reagents, posted revenues of approximately $21 million in 2000, with an anticipated growth rate in excess of 20% for the next few years. Apogent said that the UK firm "provides in-depth knowledge and leading products for the genomics, proteomics, high-throughput screening and drug discovery markets," adding that ABgene has a strong record of product innovation.
Paul Day, the latter's managing director, said that the acquisition by Apogent will enable the firm to benefit from the synergies associated with being part of a larger group, "so that we can further enhance our rapid growth in the life sciences market."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze