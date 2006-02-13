UK's CRT cooperates with Barcelona Univ

Cancer Research Technology, a UK specialist oncology development and commercialization company, and the University of Barcelona, Spain, have initiated a collaboration to develop AT514 (serratamolide) and analogs for the treatment of cancer. AT514 is a microbial depsipeptide, identified as an anticancer agent by scientists at the University.
The University of Barcelona will conduct development studies in collaboration with CRT and has assigned the rights to the use of AT514 in the treatment of cancer to CRT. Commercialization of AT514 will be led by CRT and both parties will share future revenues.
This is the first collaboration between CRT and the University, and the company hopes that this partnership will result in the generation of an important new cancer therapy and lead to further joint oncology drug development and commercialization projects.
