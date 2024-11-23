UK's MCA To Drop Data Sheets

Britain's Medicines Control Agency has indicated that it will abolish the need for data sheets to be produced by pharmaceutical companies for their products. Instead, drugmakers will be required to provide Summaries of Product Characteristics, which are already submitted with all new drug approval applications under European Union's procedures.
The objective is to avoid duplication and to rationalize the present situation where a company is required to produce two separate but similar information sheets in order to comply with existing regulatory requirements. A letter from the MCA to "interested organizations" says this measure, which is to be the subject of consultations with pharmaceutical trade and medical representatives, is expected to reduce the cost to industry by removing a duplicate requirement. The estimated cost of preparing and distributing a data sheet for a single product is in excess of L30,000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze