Friday 22 November 2024

UK's MHRA consults on P status naproxen

29 April 2007

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has announced a consultation on whether naproxen 250mg tablets, should be made available from pharmacies for the treatment of period pain (primary dysmenorrhea) for women aged between 15 and 50 years. In the UK medicines containing naproxen are currently available on prescription only.

It is estimated that 40%-70% of women of reproductive age experience period pain during their menstrual cycles. In up to 10% of women, this can interfere with daily activities, notes the MHRA. If naproxen becomes available over-the-counter, it would be an alternative to ibuprofen, which is the only non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug currently available OTC for the treatment of primary dysmenorrhea. This proposal is in line with a larger MHRA initiative of widening the availability of medicines for women's health.

June Raine, Director of Vigilance and Risk Management of Medicines at the MHRA, commented: "period pain is a condition which can be successfully managed by women themselves. OTC naproxen would expand the choice of treatments available for this common condition from pharmacies."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze