UK's MHRA implements Phase Forward technology

Phase Forward, a US provider of data management solutions for clinical trials and drug safety, says the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has implemented the company's Lincoln Technologies pharmacovigilance signal detection and signal management product, WebVDME.

The software will be used by MHRA clinicians, pharmacists and scientists to examine reports of suspected drug side effects from medicines received through its Yellow Card Scheme, a system used to collect information on suspected adverse drug reactions.

The Lincoln Technologies product is expected to enhance the Agency's ability to use ADR reports more efficiently to identify and prioritize potential safety issues. The software combines advanced statistical signal detection methods with access to the Yellow Card report data, and powerful new analysis tools in the routine review of drug safety information. The software's ability to present the latest new information in the context of historic data - for both UK and non-domestic reports - enables faster access to the information needed to make objective assessments based on scientific evidence, providing opportunities for greater efficiency in its signal detection processes, according to Phase Forward.