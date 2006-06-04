UK's MHRA releases report on better regulation of over-the-counter drugs

Under new rules announced in the UK, makers of non-prescription medicines will be permitted to "self-certify" changes to the labeling of their products, as a first step by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to make regulation more proportionate and targeted. In this respect, Health Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled the publication of Better Regulation of Over-the-Counter Medicines Initiative (BROMI), which contains the group's first recommendations to reduce the red tape surrounding OTC drugs.
To take this initiative forward the Agency says that it will lead BROMI - a strategy group, which includes representatives from the Proprietary Association of Great Britain, the non-prescription trade body, the National Pharmacy Association and wider government.
The group is considering a range of options for easing unnecessary regulation of OTC medicines and the report, full details of which can be viewed at: www.mhra.gov.uk, sets out recommendations and priorities for action.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze