UK's MHRA releases report on better regulation of over-the-counter drugs

Under new rules announced in the UK, makers of non-prescription medicines will be permitted to "self-certify" changes to the labeling of their products, as a first step by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to make regulation more proportionate and targeted. In this respect, Health Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled the publication of Better Regulation of Over-the-Counter Medicines Initiative (BROMI), which contains the group's first recommendations to reduce the red tape surrounding OTC drugs.

To take this initiative forward the Agency says that it will lead BROMI - a strategy group, which includes representatives from the Proprietary Association of Great Britain, the non-prescription trade body, the National Pharmacy Association and wider government.

The group is considering a range of options for easing unnecessary regulation of OTC medicines and the report, full details of which can be viewed at: www.mhra.gov.uk, sets out recommendations and priorities for action.