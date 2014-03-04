UK’s NICE asks Alexion to explain high cost of Soliris for rare blood disorder

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has asked Alexion Pharma (Nasdaq: ALXN) to explain the high cost of Soliris (eculizumab) for treating atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS).

The first draft guidance produced by its new Highly Specialized Technologies program also asks for advice from NHS England on what considerations relating to the management of its specialized commissioning budget it considers should be taken into account in formulating a recommendation.

Soliris is approved for marketing in the USA, Europe and Japan, as well as over 40 countries in some indications.