Friday 22 November 2024

UK's NICE commissions WHO audit

14 May 2006

The UK's advisory agency on health and clinical practice is facing an independent peer review from the Geneva-head-quartered World Health Organization. The review, which has been commissioned by the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), will assess the agency's capacities for developing clinical guidelines on the appro-priate treatment and care for specific diseases within the state-sector National Health Service.

The WHO will analyze the NICE's methodology and processes for developing guidelines, as well as examine between five and eight specific cases that were dealt with by the NICE from December 2002 to December 2005.

Mercia Page, the clinical practice center director at the NICE, in a statement said: "NICE is committed to ensuring that its processes and methodologies continue to develop and improve; and to reflect the most up-to-date thinking in guideline developement." Dr Page added that the WHO's evaluation team would consist of five renowned experts in the guildelines field. She said: "I am confident that they will provide a fair assessment of our work and provide valuable feedback that will be used to further improve the quality of our product."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze