UK's NICE rejects Erbitux in advanced CRC

German-Swiss drugmaker Merck Serono says that the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), the UK advisory body responsible for evaluating the effectiveness of drugs and clinical treatments in England and Wales, has rejected its appeal on the use of Erbitux (cetuximab) for the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer on the grounds of cost-effectiveness.
In a press statement, Merck Serono said that patient groups and oncologists are united in their condemnation of the decision, quoting UK consultant oncologist Mark Saunders, who said: "I am thoroughly disappointed at the decision by NICE not to approve cetuximab, particularly as they have indicated that that they may not be reviewing their decision until 2009." According to the firm's calculations, Erbitux would cost the NHS L3.0 million ($5.9 million) for one year, covering the treatment of all patients who meet the clinical criteria for eligibility.
