UK's Phytopharm reports P54 progress

The results of a 15-patient dose-escalation study of Phytopharm'snatural anti-inflammatory product P54 in patients with advanced colorectal cancer have revealed that the COX-2 inhibitor may possess cancer chemotherapeutic as well as chemopreventive efficacy. There was a dose-dependent decrease in COX-2 induction by lipopolysaccharide, and three patients exhibited stable disease radiologically during three months of treatment, while two patients were stabilized over four months. No dose-limiting toxicity was identified and all of the patients tolerated their allocated dose without significant safety issues.
