UK Science Union Backs New EU Biotech Patent Directive

Members of the UK's science union, the MSF, have been lobbying BritishLabour Members of the European Parliament in Brussels, to support the new draft European directive on biotechnology inventions.

The union believes that effective patent legislation, harmonized at European level, would play a critical part in ensuring the continued growth of the biotechnology industry. It also feels the development of this industry will provide scope for enhancing EU competitiveness, offering major opportunities for partnership between industry, the science base and government.

Following the meeting, MSF official Colin Adkins told the Marketletter that he believed it had gone very well. He said 12 MEPs were present, including the rapporteur for the legal committee. Many positive suggestions were made, which was helpful especially due to the negative campaign that is ongoing. He also told the Marketletter that the MSF is working with the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.