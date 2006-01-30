UK scientists break the code for liver cancer test

Scientists at Birmingham University in the UK are using cutting-edge technologies to move closer to a blood test that will improve early diagnosis of liver cancer in high risk groups, according to research published in the British Journal of Cancer on January 24.

Cancer which first arises in the liver, or hepatocellular carcinoma, is the sixth most common cancer in the world, being especially widespread in East Asia. Treatment works better the earlier it is administered, so finding a way to pick up small tumors in the liver is crucial. High-risk groups, such as people with cirrhosis of the liver, can be monitored currently, but tests are not sensitive enough to detect the disease early.