Sunday 9 November 2025

UK To Ban Temazepam Capsules In 1996

23 October 1995

General practitioners in the UK will be unable to prescribe temazepam capsules under the National Health Service after January 1, 1996, according to Secretary of State for Health Stephen Dorrell. The announcement comes close on the heels of the seizure of a shipment of temazepam capsules in the UK, allegedly en route to illegal distribution in Scotland, where temazepam misuse is widespread and is thought to be at the root of an increase in violent crime.

Serious Misuse Problem Mr Dorrell said that in its gel-filled capsule formulation "temazepam has been misused as a drug and poses a serious public health concern. People who misuse temazepam capsules run the risk of causing themselves serious harm and lasting damage when they inject them." Addicts have melted the capsules and injected the fluid, which has led in somes cases to the development of gangrene and limb amputation.

The proposal to ban gel-filled capsules was first announced at the launch of a White Paper entitled "Tackling Drugs Together" on May 10. This was followed by a public consultation procedure, in which over 95% of respondents supported the proposed initiative. The government is also tightening up the conditions for handling the drug, in that unlawful possession will become an offence, it must be more securely stored by pharmacies, and import and export licenses will be needed.

